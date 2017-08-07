Allegations that Deputy Minister Manana beat up two women are ‘disturbing’ – ANCWL

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) on Monday said it has “noted the disturbing reports” alleging that Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana and his friends beat up two women at a night spot at the weekend.

“The ANCWL condemns violence against women and perpetrators must face the might of the law. Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of violence and wishes to reiterate this position,” said Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General.

One of the complainants, identified as Mandisa Duma, said she reported the assault at the Douglasdale Police Station.

“Based on media reports, we are led to believe that a case has been reported to the police and we urge all witnesses to come forward to assist law enforcement agencies in resolving the matter,” said Matuba.

The ANCWL said all shall be equal before the law and “we are hoping for a fair and just trial as no one is above the law”.

The incident happened at Cubana in Fourways in the early hours of Sunday morning following a heated argument about ANC succession debate and the woman allegedly calling Manana gay.

“As we mark the 61st anniversary of the women’s month, society must unite against the scourge of violence against women and children. women’s rights are human rights.”