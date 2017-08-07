 
South Africa 7.8.2017 08:49 am

ANC takes anti-gay wedding venue to human rights commission

ANA

The complaint follows Beloftebos’s refusal, based on a ‘policy’, to allow a same-sex couple, to get married at the establishment.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it will on Monday lay a complaint against a wedding venue that turned away a gay couple with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

‘This morning Monday, 07 August 2017 at 10h30, the ANC’s provincial secretary, Faiez Jacobs, will, in terms of Section 13(3)(a) of the South African Human Rights Commission Act or 2013, lodge a complaint against Beloftebos Wedding Venue, with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC),” said

The ANC said the complaint follows Beloftebos’s refusal, based on a “policy”, to allow Alex Lu and Alex Thorne, a same-sex couple, to get married at the establishment.

The party also called for a boycott of Beloftebos and other businesses that continue to discriminate against others.

Beloftebos could not be immediately reached for comment.

