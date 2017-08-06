Two arrested, hunt continues for six others after Limpopo farm attack

Police in Groblersdal have launched a manhunt for six armed men who attacked a farmer on a farm outside Groblersdal, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that eight armed men entered Kameeldoring farm at about 11.30am on Sunday, Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

A 64-year-old farmer was approaching his house on his farm when he found eight men in the garage. He was subsequently shot dead. The assailants also assaulted his son before fleeing the scene.

Police were notified and reacted swiftly. Preliminary investigations revealed a number of firearms and a white Toyota Etios belonging to the farmer had been stolen. The car was later found abandoned at “Loskop shops”.

A manhunt for these attackers was launched and two suspects, aged 25 and 31, were arrested with the help of the local neighborhood watch and other farmers. The other six suspects were still being followed.

During the arrest of the two men, two pistols and a Toyota Fortuner SUV were recovered at Elensdoring, about 20km from the crime scene. Details of the Fortuner were still being circulated to determine its origin and investigations were continuing, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter should contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079-894-5501, or the nearest police station or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211.

– African News Agency (ANA)