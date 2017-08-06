 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2017 09:15 pm

Two arrested, hunt continues for six others after Limpopo farm attack

ANA
FILE PICTURE: South African cattle farm. Image wikimedia commons.

FILE PICTURE: South African cattle farm. Image wikimedia commons.

A 64-year-old farmer found eight men in the garage and was shot dead.

Police in Groblersdal have launched a manhunt for six armed men who attacked a farmer on a farm outside Groblersdal, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that eight armed men entered Kameeldoring farm at about 11.30am on Sunday, Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

A 64-year-old farmer was approaching his house on his farm when he found eight men in the garage. He was subsequently shot dead. The assailants also assaulted his son before fleeing the scene.

Police were notified and reacted swiftly. Preliminary investigations revealed a number of firearms and a white Toyota Etios belonging to the farmer had been stolen. The car was later found abandoned at “Loskop shops”.

A manhunt for these attackers was launched and two suspects, aged 25 and 31, were arrested with the help of the local neighborhood watch and other farmers. The other six suspects were still being followed.

During the arrest of the two men, two pistols and a Toyota Fortuner SUV were recovered at Elensdoring, about 20km from the crime scene. Details of the Fortuner were still being circulated to determine its origin and investigations were continuing, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter should contact Captain Richard  Boshomane at 079-894-5501, or the nearest police station or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
KZN farmhouse attack: Man shot in stomach 29.7.2017
Third farm attack in two days leaves Tzaneen shaken 15.4.2017
Family hurt in Limpopo farm attack 14.4.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.