South Africa 6.8.2017 09:11 pm

Two arrested for Mbongolwane ‘massacre’

ANA
SAPS

SAPS

Five people were sleeping in their rondavel at Mbongolwane when they were attacked by unknown people.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Bheki Langa has condemned the killing of three people at Mbongolwane in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We are deeply shocked by the brutal killing where innocent people were senselessly killed. We appeal to the community to be calm and allow the police to investigate this case thoroughly so that the killers may face the full might of the law. People should engage in talks and resolve their differences in a peaceful manner rather than to resort to such brutal acts of violence,” he said.

At 2am on Sunday morning, five people were sleeping in their rondavel at Mbongolwane when they were attacked by unknown people.

“They were shot at and their dwelling was set alight. Three people, aged between 30 and 50 years, were killed, while another two were seriously injured. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

“We cannot speculate on the motive for the attack at this stage as the matter is still under investigation. Two persons suspected to be involved in the shooting were taken in for questioning by detectives,” Langa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

