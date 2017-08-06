Saftu calls on SA to join anti-Zuma march

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called on all its members, workers, and every South African “disgusted by the current pillaging of the resources linked to President Jacob Zuma and his cronies linked to his administration”, to join the civil society-led protest marches in Cape Town and around the country on Monday.

“This is a fully mandated position adopted by the founding congress of Saftu. We are not abstainers but soldiers in the front rows of the people’s army to stop our country becoming a kleptocracy,” the trade union federation said in a statement on Sunday.

“We shall form part of all genuine efforts of our people to stop Zuma and his cronies from stealing the dreams of our people.”

Saftu was not opposed to the marches led by a coalition of civil society and opposition parties on [Tuesday] August 8 and would have no qualms if Saftu members chose to participate in these marches to parliament.

“Our criticism that most of these parties have no alternative to the corrupt capitalist system, and in the case of the DA enthusiastically support it, doesn’t mean we do not support their efforts to rid our country of corruption,” the Saftu statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)