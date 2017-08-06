 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2017 09:07 pm

Saftu calls on SA to join anti-Zuma march

ANA
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA  APRIL 07: Protesters gather during the Peoples March against President Jacob Zuma on April 07, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. The marches, across the country are organized by civil rights groups calling for Zumas resignation after he controversially fired Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA  APRIL 07: Protesters gather during the Peoples March against President Jacob Zuma on April 07, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. The marches, across the country are organized by civil rights groups calling for Zumas resignation after he controversially fired Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

The labour federation wants to stop ‘Zuma and his cronies’ from stealing the dreams of the people.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called on all its members, workers, and every South African “disgusted by the current pillaging of the resources linked to President Jacob Zuma and his cronies linked to his administration”, to join the civil society-led protest marches in Cape Town and around the country on Monday.

“This is a fully mandated position adopted by the founding congress of Saftu. We are not abstainers but soldiers in the front rows of the people’s army to stop our country becoming a kleptocracy,” the trade union federation said in a statement on Sunday.

“We shall form part of all genuine efforts of our people to stop Zuma and his cronies from stealing the dreams of our people.”

Saftu was not opposed to the marches led by a coalition of civil society and opposition parties on [Tuesday] August 8 and would have no qualms if Saftu members chose to participate in these marches to parliament.

“Our criticism that most of these parties have no alternative to the corrupt capitalist system, and in the case of the DA enthusiastically support it, doesn’t mean we do not support their efforts to rid our country of corruption,” the Saftu statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Public protector must investigate Zuma family deals with government – Maimane 6.8.2017
ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion 6.8.2017
Another Zuma son implicated in bribery scandal – report 6.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.