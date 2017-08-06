New high-performance VWs for North West police

North West police have received eight new high-performance cars as part of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS’s) proactive measures to fight car hijackings and other serious crimes committed on major roads in the province.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said various trio crimes task teams and flying squad units received the cars on August 3.

“The vehicles will, among other things, be utilised for investigation as well as proactive patrols along [the] N4, N12, N14, N18, and provincial roads in order to improve security and reduce incidents of trio crimes, such [as] truck and car hijackings, as well as other serious crimes.”

Handing over the cars, North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said police had a responsibility, working together with other law enforcement agencies, to ensure that citizens and motorists were and felt safe on their journeys.

– African News Agency (ANA)