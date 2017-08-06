 
South Africa 6.8.2017 08:38 pm

Mbete to announce decision on no confidence debate vote

ANA
Baleka Mbete. Image: Gallo

By Monday afternoon, the suspense will be over.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete will announce her decision on Monday on whether the vote in the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma the following day will be by secret ballot or not.

Mbete would make the announcement at a media briefing at parliament at 3.30pm on Monday afternoon, the legislature said in a brief statement.

– African News Agency (ANA)

