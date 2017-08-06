Mbete to announce decision on no confidence debate vote

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete will announce her decision on Monday on whether the vote in the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma the following day will be by secret ballot or not.
Mbete would make the announcement at a media briefing at parliament at 3.30pm on Monday afternoon, the legislature said in a brief statement.
– African News Agency (ANA)
