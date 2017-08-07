 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2017 05:30 am

KZN marches for Zuma

Yadhana Jadoo
ANC supporters

ANC supporters

Provincial ANC alleges that the opposition has ganged up in an attempt to ‘confuse the masses’.

A march by thousands of people to “protect and defend” President Jacob Zuma is expected to take place in Durban tomorrow as planned protests against him take place ahead of parliament’s vote of no confidence.

A coalition of civil society organisations and opposition parties has urged people across South Africa to rally behind their call for MPs to use their conscience when they mark their ballots.

The ANC in the KwaDukuza region, which has organised the march, has accused those organising gatherings against Zuma of colluding in trying to “overthrow a legitimate government.”

So, therefore, the party must make its voice heard.

“As the ANC, we are still confident people will support our call. The president must be defended, he must be protected,” regional secretary Thabani Mdlalose said.

“We took the decision in the regional executive meeting that we will embark on mass action showing solidarity for the ANC and President Zuma. So, thousands will march, pledging solidarity that we have the confidence in the president as the president of the ANC and the president of South Africa.”

KwaZulu-Natal is a Zuma stronghold and one of the ANC’s largest support bases.

Mdlalose added that 77 buses have been hired to transport supporters and claimed to have received confirmation that more than 5 000 people from the ANC, religious and business sectors would join in.

Official opposition the DA has encouraged millions of people to attend gatherings in all provinces to “defend our democracy against the corrupt and captured”.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it plans to hold a rally at the Crusaders Sports Club in Durban North where its provincial leader, Zwakele Mncwango, will be the main speaker. But Mdlalose said while Zuma supporters would not attend the event, the DA would be dealt with “on public platforms”, where they would be exposed for being “opportunistic”.

“Unfortunately, the DA is being opportunistic in trying to gain support of people by saying they want the president to be voted out – the DA don’t have majority in parliament so they will find any hook or crook to gain the support from society.”

Mdlalose pledged that the march from Sadtu Park in KwaDukuza to the Magistrate’s Court in the Durban CBD would be conducted peacefully.

The National Interfaith Council of South Africa (Nicsa), in partnership with Amakhosi endabuko (traditional leaders), said it would hold a mass prayer meeting at Durban City Hall to thwart the plans to “denounce” Zuma and “defend democracy”.

“We regard the marches and the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma as a ganging up of opposition parties and certain groupings as a clear stand of populism to gain publicity,” it said.

“The attempts to remove a democratically elected president from office by self-positioning statements made by charlatans and political celebrities only aim to confuse the masses.”

Meanwhile, civil society coalition FutureSA’s call for a national day of no confidence to get rid of Zuma was rapidly gaining momentum, it claimed.

“The level of opposition being shown to Zuma is a vivid reminder that South Africans remember the impact of people’s power and are prepared to take to the streets whenever necessary to ensure the people’s views are heard.”

FutureSA called for a countrywide shutdown between 12pm and 2pm tomorrow.

It said this plan received support from the South African Council of Churches, the Federation of Unions of South Africa, the South African Federation of Trade Unions and Business Leadership South Africa.

“As a result, representatives of business, labour and faith-based groups are united in their partnership with civil society to demand that Zuma must go.”

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Gauteng education dept disappointed at Klipspruit West protest 3.8.2017
Topless protest at construction site ends 2.8.2017
R59 highway reopened after Sicelo protest 27.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.