 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2017 06:43 pm

SA First Forum pledges free legal assistance for ANC MPs voting against Zuma

ANA
National Assembly of South Africa

National Assembly of South Africa

The legal assistance would be granted at such a hearing on a pro bono basis.

The South Africa First Forum has pledged to provide free legal assistance to African National Congress MPs who might face action by the party should they vote in support of the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“We are aware that many of you who are contemplating to vote with your conscience and support the vote of no confidence in President Zuma are concerned about the implications should you do so,” SA First Forum convener advocate Rod Solomons said in an open letter to ANC MPs on Sunday.

“Many of you and your families are dependent on your parliamentary salary for your livelihood. Should you be recalled from parliament it will have dire consequences for you.

“The #SA1st Forum hereby undertakes that should you be called before a disciplinary committee by the ANC because you have supported the motion and voted with your conscience to provide you with legal assistance at such a hearing on a pro bono basis. All the best for Tuesday. On behalf of all of us at SA First Forum,” Solomons said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
MKMVA confident Zuma will survive no confidence vote 6.8.2017
Parliament concerned at state of small harbours in Western Cape 5.8.2017
Parliament sends delegation to Paarl hospital to visit injured MPs 2.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.