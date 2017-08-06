 
South Africa 6.8.2017 06:09 pm

Gauteng cops still searching for two KFC attackers

ANA
KFC assault

KFC assault

The three men still in custody were profiled and found with previous cases against them.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers are still searching for two suspects who have been “on the run” since Wednesday, August 2, when six men attacked a couple at a KFC fast food outlet in Montana, Pretoria, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

“Four suspects were arrested and appeared before [the] Pretoria North Court this past Friday. One was granted bail while three are still in custody. The three suspects will do a formal bail application next week Friday [August 11],” Captain Kay Makhubele said.

There has been widespread disgust at the apparent racial attack on a black couple by six white men. A video surfaced on social media last week of the group of men attacking a man identified as Jacob Sono and his wife at a KFC drive-through in Pretoria. This was after the couple allegedly asked the men to move forward in the drive-through.

It was reported earlier at the weekend that some of the arrested men had other pending assault cases against them. Makhubele reportedly said the three men still in custody had been profiled and it was found out that they had previous cases against them, with some of the cases still pending.

– African News Agency (ANA)

