Relief as new water system comes on line in NMB

Residents in the water scarce Nelson Mandela Bay municipality can heave a small sigh of relief as a new water system comes on line for the city.

The recently completed phase two of the Nooitgedagt low level water scheme has undergone a week of testing and is now approved for ongoing supply to the city, mayor Athol Trollip said on Sunday.

“After two years of construction, this additional supply could not have come at a better time. An extra 140 million litres (ML) of water will now be pumped daily into the municipality’s network, compensating for the drought-induced shortages at the western supply dams,” he said.

Having already lost all supply from Churchill Dam, with Kouga Dam now at 15 percent, Nooitgedagt phase two “may very well carry the municipality through the remaining months of summer”. The water and sanitation department had imposed a 22 percent restriction on sourcing water from the western supply dams, limiting daily supply to 274.9 ML.

“The infrastructure and engineering directorate, led by MMC Annette Lovemore, has done well to meet targets in this regard, taking some of the sting out of the ongoing drought,” he said.

“However, the municipality remains water scarce with demand and supply still neck and neck. Our water saving efforts absolutely have to continue unabated – let us continue working together to instil a water wise culture in our metro.

“Not only is this government working tirelessly to increase water supply, but there is also a concerted effort to repair the city’s ageing infrastructure. Standby teams of plumbers have been working weekends over the last three months to drastically reduce the number of leaks. In a well-run and forward thinking city, planning and reducing repair turnaround times are crucial to ensuring water security. This government is focused on realising this vision,” Trollip said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

