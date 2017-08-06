 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2017 05:07 pm

CT does R13.6 billion worth of business with BBBEE compliant vendors

ANA
Panoramic view of the Mother City Credit: Wikipedia

Panoramic view of the Mother City Credit: Wikipedia

BEE is aimed at including everyone in economic development, not only an elite few.

More than 92.7 percent of the City of Cape Town’s purchase orders during the financial year ending June 2017 were placed with BBBEE-compliant vendors, the city said on Sunday.

“As part of our drive to create a city in which previously disadvantaged residents are afforded economic opportunities, the City of Cape Town issued a total of 216,865 purchase orders in the financial year ending June 2017 (ie, about 1000 purchase orders per working day) to vendors who were compliant with broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) legislation,” mayoral committee member for finance Johan van der Merwe said.

“This equates to more than R13.6 billion or 92.7 percent of our total purchase orders issued for this period. This is up from R10.77 billion or 87 percent of total purchase orders in the 2013/14 financial year,” he said.

The number of BBBEE service providers who conducted business with the city over the same period was 2754. This equated to 87.4 percent of the overall number of service providers used.

“Our supply chain management department is committed to ensuring a sound, sustainable, and accountable supply chain process that promotes black economic empowerment and local economic development, and encourages small businesses and joint venture partnerships,” Van der Merwe said.

Compliance was enforced via a rigorous tender evaluation and award process. The city’s bid adjudication committee meetings were also open to the public and therefore highly transparent.

“Broad economic empowerment is aimed at including everyone in economic development, not only an elite few. This is vital if we are going to sustainably transform our local and national economy. As an opportunity city, which focuses strongly on economic inclusion, we will continue to place a strong focus on transformation through including local suppliers who are BBBEE-compliant, and also through emphasis on the inclusion of local content in our supply chain. In many ways, this approach contributes to the city achieving some of the best service delivery figures in the country.

“Furthermore, supply chain processes can potentially make contracts inaccessible for small and inexperienced service providers, but our results show the department has managed to avoid this. The fact that this has been accomplished without compromising our clean audits is a big achievement,” Van der Merwe said.
– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Nedbank braves economic headwinds to pay interim dividend 2.8.2017
Get off the fence or face a ten-year disaster – Gordhan 27.7.2017
PIC warns of risk of further downgrades 25.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing
South Africa

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing

Kathrada Foundation disgusted at racial attack at KFC
South Africa

Kathrada Foundation disgusted at racial attack at KFC

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.