South Africa 6.8.2017 04:43 pm

Johannesburg taxi driver suffers severe chemical burns during assault

ANA
Drivers of metered taxis seen near the Sandton Gautrain station on July 6, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Yesterday, Uber drivers and passengers around Johannesburg were intimidated and harassed by meter taxi drivers who are unhappy about sharing the same routes with the online taxi service. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Moeletsi Mabe).

A private company metered taxi driver sustained serious chemical burns when he was assaulted in Johannesburg during the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Paramedics from ER24 and a local security company arrived on the scene shortly after 2am on Milner Avenue in East Town, Johannesburg, where they found the man on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

He had sustained severe chemical burns to his face and hands. According to the driver, he arrived at his drop-off location when he was assaulted by his passenger who also threw a liquid substance onto him.

He was treated on the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital for further care. He was in a serious condition when paramedics transported him to hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident would be investigated by police, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

