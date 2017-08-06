Injured seaman evacuation from ship off Richards Bay

An injured Filipino seaman has been successfully evacuated from a ship off-shore of Richards Bay and admitted to hospital in a stable condition, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

NSRI Richards Bay duty crew and NSRI air sea rescue (ASR) were alerted by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) at 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of a crewman aboard a ship at sea suffering a lower back injury, NSRI ASR rescue co-ordinator Kim Germishuys said.

The man had to be evacuated to hospital from the gas carrier the MV PGC Strident Force, sailing from the Suez Canal to Richards Bay, and at the time about four nautical miles southwest of Richards Bay.

The TNPA helicopter was tasked to carry out the operation and NSRI Richards Bay were placed on alert.

“The helicopter, with the TNPA flight crew pilot-in-command Iefan Blake, co-pilot Lourens Goosen, hoist operator Le Roux Janse van Vuuren, and accompanied by Meditrax rescue paramedic Richard Schouten and NSRI ASR rescue swimmer Kim Germishuys, rendezvoused with the ship four nautical miles off-shore.”

The paramedic and rescue swimmer were winched from the helicopter onto the ship’s deck and were met by crewmen who escorted them to the casualty, a 47-year-old Filipino man.

He was assessed by the paramedic and then secured into a specialised hoisting stretcher in a stable condition and hoisted into the helicopter. In the medical care of the paramedic he was airlifted to the helicopter base and then transported to hospital by a Meditrax ambulance. The operation was completed a few minutes before 4pm, Germishuys said.

