 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2017 03:59 pm

Injured seaman evacuation from ship off Richards Bay

ANA
The patient secured into a stretcher being brought to the staging area on board the vessel assisted by the ship's crew. Photo: NSRI ASR

The patient secured into a stretcher being brought to the staging area on board the vessel assisted by the ship's crew. Photo: NSRI ASR

An alert was made of a crewman aboard a ship at sea suffering a lower back injury.

An injured Filipino seaman has been successfully evacuated from a ship off-shore of Richards Bay and admitted to hospital in a stable condition, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

NSRI Richards Bay duty crew and NSRI air sea rescue (ASR) were alerted by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) at 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of a crewman aboard a ship at sea suffering a lower back injury, NSRI ASR rescue co-ordinator Kim Germishuys said.

The man had to be evacuated to hospital from the gas carrier the MV PGC Strident Force, sailing from the Suez Canal to Richards Bay, and at the time about four nautical miles southwest of Richards Bay.

The TNPA helicopter was tasked to carry out the operation and NSRI Richards Bay were placed on alert.

“The helicopter, with the TNPA flight crew pilot-in-command Iefan Blake, co-pilot Lourens Goosen, hoist operator Le Roux Janse van Vuuren, and accompanied by Meditrax rescue paramedic Richard Schouten and NSRI ASR rescue swimmer Kim Germishuys, rendezvoused with the ship four nautical miles off-shore.”

The paramedic and rescue swimmer were winched from the helicopter onto the ship’s deck and were met by crewmen who escorted them to the casualty, a 47-year-old Filipino man.

He was assessed by the paramedic and then secured into a specialised hoisting stretcher in a stable condition and hoisted into the helicopter. In the medical care of the paramedic he was airlifted to the helicopter base and then transported to hospital by a Meditrax ambulance. The operation was completed a few minutes before 4pm, Germishuys said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Two toddlers drown in swimming pools at their homes 6.8.2017
Six-year-old girl drowns in Eastern Cape dam 29.7.2017
Two bodies found in Free State dams 21.6.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing
South Africa

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing

Kathrada Foundation disgusted at racial attack at KFC
South Africa

Kathrada Foundation disgusted at racial attack at KFC

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.