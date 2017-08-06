NWest cops recover stolen vehicles worth over R1 million

Various vehicle crime investigation units (VCIU) in the North West have recovered eight motor vehicles and a tractor, together worth about R1,150,950, and arrested a dozen people between July 24 and 31, police said on Sunday.

“Of the recovered vehicles, four were found in Rustenburg, three in Klerksdorp, while two, including a tractor, were recovered in Mahikeng and Zeerust,” Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

During the recovery of the vehicles, 12 suspects aged between 20 and 40 were arrested for theft and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles. Of the 12 suspects, four were arrested in Mahikeng, five in Klerksdorp, two in Rustenburg, and one in Lehurutshe, Mokgwabone said.

In another development, on August 3, the South African Police Service (SAPS) management issued eight high performance cars to various trio task teams and flying squad units in the North West to help proactively address car hijackings and other serious crimes committed along major roads in the province.

The cars would be used for, among other things, patrols along the N4, N12, N14, N18, and provincial roads to improve security and reduce incidents of trio crimes, such as truck and car hijackings, as well as other serious crimes, Mokgwabone said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter