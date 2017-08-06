 
South Africa 6.8.2017 12:01 pm

ECape man arrested for possession of unlicenced firearm and ammunition

African News Agency
SAPS

Ngqamakhwe police have arrested an 18-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed pistol and ammunition, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday at Ntabeni location, Cegcuwana village, Ngqamakhwe. He was arrested following police intelligence that he was in possession of an illegal firearm, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The firearm would be sent for ballistic testing to establish if it had been used in the commission of crime in the Ngqamakhwe area. The man would appear in the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Manatha said.

