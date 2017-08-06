Another Zuma son implicated in bribery scandal – report

According to Sunday Times, Mxolisi, who is the brother of twins Duduzane and Dudu and son of Kate Manstho, ‘allegedly tried to broker a bribe with Altech UEC, a subsidiary of technology giant Altron, to help the company secure a multibillion-rand TV set-top box contract.’

Sources said Mxolisi would use the influence of his father to have tenders worth millions awarded to Altech, however, it appears the deal did not go through.

Emails between former Altech MD Danie du Toit and former chief operating officer Laurence Savage discuss how R54 million was to be paid to SZ, initials for Mxolisi. The two executives speak about whether they should go ahead and pay the cash to Mxolisi as they had gone through to the final tender process without his support.

“We were told that Saady would use his father’s influence to strong-arm the communications minister to swing the deal our way,” one of the executives told Sunday Times.

“One senior executive was discussing the bribe – which was going to be presented in our books as either commission or a consultancy fee – with Saady directly and we didn’t have knowledge of the entire discussion except what we were told.”

Zipporah Maubane, Altron spokesperson confirmed discussions were held with Mxolisi but denied they had reached an agreement.

“Although discussions were held with these parties, the company took a firm decision not to enter into agreements with any of them. No monies or fees were paid to any individual or party. Altech UEC did not win the tender.”