Two killed, three injured in Klerksdorp crash

Two people were killed and three others were injured when two cars collided on Joe Slovo Road in Klerksdorp in the North West in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene soon after 2am where they found two occupants had were ejected from one of the cars, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“A man and a woman, believed to be in their 20s, were found with fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.”

Three other occupants were found with various injuries. One of the occupants was in a serious condition. Paramedics treated them on the scene and later transported them to Tshepong Provincial Hospital for further care.