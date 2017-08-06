I’m still applying my mind, says Mbete on secret ballot

While several ANC MPs including Pravin Gordhan, Derek Hanekom, Mondli Gungubele and Makhosi Khoza have indicated that they will vote according to their conscience on Tuesday, Mbete says she is still applying her mind to a secret ballot vote.

Such a vote would protect the identity of people who vote for or against President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday. If a vote of no confidence succeeds, Zuma’s entire Cabinet would have to resign and Mbete would become president for 30 days until a new president and Cabinet is appointed.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Mbete broke her silence for the first time. She said she was having a tough time making her decision and that either way her choice would be slammed by supporters and critics alike.

“I am still applying my mind. It’s not the best place to be in … That’s all I’m prepared to say to you and on Monday I’ll have to finalise this exercise,” she said.

Mbete also said the pressure she was under by opposition parties to have a secret ballot in place at times amounted to abuse. She said they could think whatever they wanted to think. Meanwhile an ANC MP told the weekly that Mbete could not distance herself from the party.

“It’s a poisoned chalice, she must go with the ANC unless she’s telling us that we must remove her. How do you dislocate yourself from the ANC?” the MP said.

Opposition parties are gearing up to take Mbete to court should she opt for an open ballot. According to City Press, DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen said Mbete was purposefully stalling so that this was about the secret ballot rather than Zuma.