South Africa 6.8.2017 08:09 am

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

African News Agency
SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande addresses delegates at the 14th National SACP Conference at the Birchwood Hotel, Johannesburg. The conference began it's first day in full session with blistering criticism of the ANC and state capture. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The vote will take place on August 8.

The South African Communist Party on Saturday dismissed reports that it will support President Jacob Zuma in the debate on a motion of no confidence in the National Assembly on August 8, and reiterated its call for Zuma to resign.

“The South African Communist Party has been inundated with calls from the media regarding the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma,” the SACP said in a statement.

“There is a persistent attempt suggesting that the SACP will be supporting President Zuma on Tuesday, 8 August. This unfortunate attempt debases the straight forward clarification given. It has generated a lot of fake news and unnecessary reactions to it. It has therefore necessitated that the SACP succinctly sets the record straight: The SACP reiterates its consistent call for President Zuma to resign. If the president does not resign, the ANC should recall him,” the SACP said.

Media reports earlier on Saturday suggested the SACP would vote to keep “Zuma’s government” in power.

SACP spokesman Alex Mashilo was quoted as having said the SACP did not have a “mandate to support the removal of the whole ANC-led government or executive”. “Its mandate is specifically to pursue the resignation of President Zuma,” he said.

Business, labour, and churches want Zuma out

