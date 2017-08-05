 
South Africa 5.8.2017 04:47 pm

Woman injured as bakkie crashes into house in Durban

ANA
August 5 – A 57-year-old woman was injured when a bakkie crashed into her house near Inanda Dam in Durban on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

She was apparently taking a bath when the incident occurred.

A 57-year-old woman was injured when a bakkie crashed into her house near Inanda Dam in Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 6.30am where they found a bakkie partially crashed through one of the walls of the house, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“The woman inside the house was apparently taking a bath when the incident occurred. She was struck by debris from the wall and sustained several injuries.”

Paramedics treated her on the scene and transported her to RK Khan Hospital for further treatment. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Vermaak said.

