South Africa 5.8.2017 04:32 pm

Parliament concerned at state of small harbours in Western Cape

ANA

Conditions such as a lack of security and inadequate workforce are concerning and needed to be speedily addressed.

Parliament’s public works portfolio committee on Saturday expressed concern about the state of small harbours in the Western Cape.

The committee had discovered that the harbours it visited this week – Stilbaai, Arniston, Struisbaai, Gansbaai, Hermanus, Gordon’s Bay, and Kalk Bay – had common problems of decaying infrastructure, lease disparities, low job creation, and inability to develop the economy of local communities, acting committee chairman Freddie Adams said in a statement.

Conditions such as a lack of security, insufficient office space, and an inadequate workforce were also concerning and needed to be speedily addressed, he said.

“It is a common [cause] that one needs to invest money into a business in order to make more profit.

“There are many positive economic spin-offs to be gained when the infrastructure at the harbour is maintained, security beefed up, and building structures refurbished. These are the hallmark of unlocking economic potential and job creation,” Adams said.

The committee had noted “evidence that pointed to the fact” that most of the problems were created by a lack of communication between the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries department, the public works department, and local municipalities.

“No government department or municipality can deliver services efficiently to the public in isolation,” Adams said.

The committee would deliberate on the visit and draft a report with recommendations on possible improvements at small harbours.

