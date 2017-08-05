 
South Africa 5.8.2017 03:02 pm

About 10 injured in two Durban road accidents

ANA
August 5 – In another incident, five people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car colliided on the corner of Otto Volek and Nipper roads in New Germany. Photo: Rescue Care

Ten people have been injured in two separate road accidents in Durban early on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Five people were injured when two cars collided before knocking down a pedestrian on the pavement just before 3am, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Rescue Care paramedics were called to the intersection of Leopold and Grey streets in the early hours of Saturday morning. On their arrival they found that two cars had collided before one of the cars hit a pedestrian on the pavement.

“A total of five people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.”

At this stage the cause of the collision was unknown, he said.

In another accident a few hours later, five people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on the corner of Otto Volek and Nipper roads in New Germany, Jamieson said.

“Just after 6am Rescue Care paramedics were called to the scene to find the two vehicle obstructing the roadway. A total of five people had sustained minor injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”

The cause of this collision was also unknown at this stage, he said.

