Entangled cleaner rescued from outside Durban building

A window cleaner has been rescued from outside a building on the corner of Pine and Field streets in Durban central on Saturday after he apparently became entangled in his abseiling ropes, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics, IPSS Medical Rescue, the South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue team, and the Durban fire department all responded to a call about a man “in distress on a rope”, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“On arrival they could see the man high up the building with two colleagues trying to assist him. The wind was extremely powerful and the men were battling to make their way down.

“The Durban fire department broke one of the windows to try and assist in getting the men to safety. After some time the men managed to lower themselves on to the ground floor where they were assessed by paramedics; however, [they] had sustained no injuries.

“At this stage the cause for the man to get entangled is unknown. However, SAPS were on [the] scene and will be investigating,” Jamieson said.