Zuma in Zambia for agricultural and commercial show

President Jacob Zuma has arrived in the Zambian capital Lusaka on a working visit to officially open the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show at the invitation of President Edgar Lungu, the presidency said on Saturday.

South Africa and Zambia had good bilateral political, economic, and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

The two countries had signed 21 agreements and memorandum of understanding (MoU) over the past years. An MoU concerning co-operation in the field of agriculture, which enabled the two countries to share agricultural development experiences, capacity building, and skills development programmes, among other areas of co-operation, was one the MoU’s signed.

Zuma was accompanied by Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana, the presidency said.