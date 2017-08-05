 
menu
South Africa 5.8.2017 10:12 am

Three wounded in Johannesburg shooting incidents

African News Agency
Ambulance Picture ER24.co.za

Ambulance Picture ER24.co.za

One patient was shot in the neck.

Three people were wounded on Thursday night in two separate shooting incidents in Newclare, west of Johannesburg, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics first responded to Daisy Street after they were called by community members, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Upon arrival on the scene, paramedics found that a 44-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to his neck during an alleged hijacking outside his residence. Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

A short while later, ER24 paramedics responded to Russel Road for another shooting. Upon arrival paramedics found that a man in his 40s had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen while a 14-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Both patients were found to be in a serious condition.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided both with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, both patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The details surrounding both incidents were unclear but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

Related Stories
Man found dead after being shot and strangled 15.7.2017
Man shot for bicycle in Joburg 16.3.2017
UP lecturer gunned down in Bronkhorstspruit 13.3.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

readers' choice

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Pirates’ new coach really knows how to party
Eish!

Pirates’ new coach really knows how to party

Dumi Masilela’s killers were on a ‘hijacking spree’ that night
News

Dumi Masilela’s killers were on a ‘hijacking spree’ that night

REVEALED: Why Jonevret left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Jonevret left Pirates

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.