Three wounded in Johannesburg shooting incidents

Three people were wounded on Thursday night in two separate shooting incidents in Newclare, west of Johannesburg, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics first responded to Daisy Street after they were called by community members, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Upon arrival on the scene, paramedics found that a 44-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to his neck during an alleged hijacking outside his residence. Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

A short while later, ER24 paramedics responded to Russel Road for another shooting. Upon arrival paramedics found that a man in his 40s had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen while a 14-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Both patients were found to be in a serious condition.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided both with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, both patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The details surrounding both incidents were unclear but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.