South Africa 5.8.2017 09:40 am

Woman in critical condition after N1 crash in Cape Town

African News Agency

ER24’s critical care retrieval services paramedics came across the accident at about 5pm, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

A woman, believed to be 32 years old, was critically injured when her car crashed into a tree along the N1 inbound near the Plattekloof turn-off in Cape Town late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

“Upon investigation they found the woman severely trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue tools were used to free her from the wreckage. Paramedics from Metro Rescue and Life Healthcare also attended the incident. Once freed, she was placed on life support and rushed to a nearby hospital for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known,” Vermaak said.

