Six people killed, 14 other people injured in KwaZulu-Natal crash

Six people, including school children, died and 14 other people were injured on Friday, when two taxis collided head-on near Dalton in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said.

“Six people, including school children, sustained fatal injuries. Seven patients are in a critical condition and seven others sustained serious injuries. Fourteen patients were transported from the scene to various hospitals,” ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

Vermaak said that at around 5pm paramedics arrived on the scene and found one of the taxis alight on the P158.

“Another taxi was found ripped apart. Several of the occupants were ejected during the crash. Sadly, four children, believed to be between 13 and 15 years old, suffered fatal injuries.”

He said a school child was in a critical condition and was placed on life support.

“Nine others sustained various injuries which included several fractures,” Vermaak said.

“Paramedics from various services worked tirelessly to treat and stabilise the injured patients before rushing them off to various hospitals in the area.”

He said the exact circumstances surrounding the collision was unknown and would be investigated by local authorities who were on the scene.