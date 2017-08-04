Fingerprint identified in Hawks burglary

A fingerprint found during a break-in at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (commonly known as the Hawks) head office in early July has been identified, the parliamentary oversight committee on police heard on Friday.

Acting Hawks head lieutenant-general Yolisa Matakate was being quizzed on the Silverton, Pretoria, break-in at police headquarters in Durban.

“A fingerprint has been identified, as we pointed out [when making submission to the commission],” Matakate told journalists.

She said the print was found “on a door that can’t be opened from the outside”, access could only be obtained from inside the building.

Matakate would not confirm that the print belonged to any of the Hawks’ members working in the building.

Access cards also formed part of the investigation, she had earlier told the committee. The investigation was progressing well but a lot still needed to be done, she said.

“As you will know, there was a break-in in eight offices; computers were taken within the finance environment and laptops from the same environment were taken, but the information that was taken was not at all related to investigations.”

The stolen information mostly related to the financial aspects of the department and included cellphone data on Hawks members and budgets, she said.

“We have been able to determine that there were three intruders during the break-in, wearing balaclavas and gloves,” she said.

It was also determined that the intruders knew there was a monitoring camera at the point of entry.

They ensured they did not look at the camera, she said, and although they were wearing balaclavas, “the way they moved in the environment was an indication that they were aware of the camera”.

The intruders accessed the offices by cutting the fence at a railway line near the office, Matakate said.

“It was through their footprints that we followed in the investigation that we could pick up where they loaded, on the bakkie, the computers that were taken,” Matakate said.

Because the incident happened at night, it was difficult to identify the number plate on the vehicle, she said.

The head-office did not have enough security guards, even though requests for additional guards had been made since last year.

“We are following up with those requests,” she said.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) issued the guards currently used at the office and many of them were former police reservists.

“They come from the same security guards who are from the SAPS pool,” Matakate said.

Matakate told the committee that she did not believe that other break-ins at government offices were coincidental.

“It is not a coincidence. State organs should be looking into this as a collective,” she said.

In March, 15 computers containing personal information on the country’s judges were stolen from the office of the country’s chief justice in Midrand. Two men have appeared in court for that case.

In July, just a week after the break-in at the Hawks’ office, computers were stolen from the office of the regional director of public prosecutions and, just weeks later the office of Pretoria’s chief public prosecutor was robbed.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalua is on record saying he believes the break-ins were “inside jobs”.