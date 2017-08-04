Eastern Cape man in court for wife’s murder

A 28-year-old man made a brief appearance in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the alleged murder of his wife, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson, Captain Jackson Manatha, said the case against Yanga Shenxane was postponed for a formal bail application.

Manatha said that Shenxane was arrested earlier this week for the murder of his 26-year old wife, Zanele Nkothobe.

The alleged killing took place at Mpuku Location, Chizela Village, on Wednesday.

“The deceased suffered multiple upper body injuries. The motive for the murder is not clear at this point in time,” said Manatha.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lietenunt General Liziwe Ntshinga, said: “It must be emphasised that the safety of women and children is a top priority of for the Eastern Cape Police.”

The case was postponed until August 11.