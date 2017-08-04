Cape court hands down life sentences for vigilante killings

A Cape Town court has sentenced two people to life imprisonment for the vigilante killing of a robbery suspect in 2014.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, on Friday said: “The thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding a vigilante murder during May 2014 in Mfuleni yesterday led to sentences of 25 years each handed down to Gladys Tsotetsi (48) and Sindiso Mgudlwa (33) in the Blue Downs Regional court.”

According to Traut on 10 May 2014, at approximately 04:12, police attended to a scene where the community had assaulted a male person, who later succumbed in hospital. The victim was suspected of robbery and caught by the community members, who decided to take the law into their own hands.

The investigating officer, Constable Timothy Harris, pursued every possible lead and worked tirelessly to apprehend the suspects and to present a solid case to court to ensure the convictions.

“We welcome the sentences handed down in this case and trust that it will serve as a deterred (sic) to stop vigilante related crimes in our communities.”