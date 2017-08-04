 
South Africa 4.8.2017 07:01 pm

Three dead, two cuffed following shootout on N2 in Durban

Shiraz Habbib
Three of the suspects involved in today's N2 shootout have died. Picture: Northglen News

It is believed the suspects were part of a cash-in-transit syndicate.

Two armed suspects were killed after a high-speed chase led to a shootout on the N2 southbound near the Queen Nandi offramp in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday, reports the Northglen News.

The police made their first arrest then and later, it was found the incident had resulted in a third fatality as a search by police and security personnel found the body of one of the two suspects who had fled into a bush. Police also arrested his accomplice who had been injured.

The police are search for the suspects. Picture: Marshall Security

Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen described how the incident unfolded. He said: “Six heavily armed suspects, driving a white Mercedes-Benz, believed to be part of cash-in-transit syndicate, tried to ram the officers off the freeway and a shootout ensued. Both vehicles careened off the roadway, down the median, before colliding with a civilian vehicle driving southbound.

“The driver, a woman in her 60s sustained moderate injuries. She was cut free with the Jaws of Life used by members of Rescue Care and Crisis Medical.”

The Mercedez-Benz was stolen from Reservoir Hills earlier this month.

For a while after the incident, the N2 was closed to traffic as it was being treated as a crime scene.

Listen as Van Reenen described the situation on Friday afternoon:

Traffic around Durban was gridlocked with delays on all major routes. According to i-Traffic KZN, travel time between the N2 Northbound from EB Cloete to KwaMashu I/C was 48 minutes.

After 6pm, the N2 was reopened.

Caxton News Service

ALSO READ: 

Eastern Cape police on manhunt for rhino horn thieves

Related Stories
Guard assaulted by men armed with rifles in Durban mall robbery 2.5.2017

