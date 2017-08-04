Struggle hero’s family distances itself from pro-Zuma march

The family of late anti-apartheid struggle veteran Dullah Omar on Friday distanced itself from a planned march to parliament by the ANC Dullah Omar region in Cape Town in support of President Jacob Zuma.

The family said it wont allow its name to be used to “defend the indefensible”.

“Dullah (Abdullah Mohamed) Omar was a man of integrity, honesty and humility. His words and deeds were based on similar principles, morality and values of many of the heroes of the liberation struggle, leaders and foot-soldiers. He was unwavering, committed, could not be and was not diverted from doing what he felt was necessary to make South Africa a more just, equal and democratic country. No inducement of position, power or personal enrichment was powerful enough to change him,” Omar’s sister Latifah Omar said on Friday.

“This contrasts sharply with the behaviour and actions in recent years of many ANC leaders and members – up to, and including, President Jacob Zuma. There is no need to mention the litany of transgressions by ANC leaders and members –social activists, progressive structures and the media have done this sufficiently. Neither he [Omar] nor his name, should ever be associated with justifying the reprehensible or defending the indefensible. As a family, we cannot allow him to be undermined simply because of his absence.”

The Dullah Omar region in the city has planned to march next week to Parliament to support Zuma as he faces a motion of no confidence vote.

The region leaders said the march was in defence of democracy and the president. Speaker Baleka Mbete is yet to determine whether the Tuesday vote would be a secret one or open. Latifah said the family has written to the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee, asking the governing party to remove the former justice minister’s name from the region with immediate effect.

The family supported all efforts to fight corruption, uplift communities and revive and take back the ANC, she said.

“Just as it does his family, it would have troubled and hurt him deeply that his name be associated with anything but the defence and advancement of the founding values of the ANC and the principles of our constitutional democracy. Both of which he cherished, lived and worked for so hard,” she said.

“We hope that out of respect for his memory, our decision and wishes in this regard will be respected, understood and carried out.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

