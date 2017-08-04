 
menu
South Africa 4.8.2017 03:24 pm

Struggle hero’s family distances itself from pro-Zuma march

ANA
President Jacob Zuma attends a luncheon for world leaders during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2016. EPA/PETER FOLEY / POOL

President Jacob Zuma attends a luncheon for world leaders during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2016. EPA/PETER FOLEY / POOL

Dullah Mohamed’s family says attributes such as integrity, honesty and humility which the late anti-apartheid activist had, contrast sharply with Zuma’s behaviour.

The family of late anti-apartheid struggle veteran Dullah Omar on Friday distanced itself from a planned march to parliament by the ANC Dullah Omar region in Cape Town in support of President Jacob Zuma.

The family said it wont allow its name to be used to “defend the indefensible”.

“Dullah (Abdullah Mohamed) Omar was a man of integrity, honesty and humility. His words and deeds were based on similar principles, morality and values of many of the heroes of the liberation struggle, leaders and foot-soldiers. He was unwavering, committed, could not be and was not diverted from doing what he felt was necessary to make South Africa a more just, equal and democratic country. No inducement of position, power or personal enrichment was powerful enough to change him,” Omar’s sister Latifah Omar said on Friday.

“This contrasts sharply with the behaviour and actions in recent years of many ANC leaders and members – up to, and including, President Jacob Zuma. There is no need to mention the litany of transgressions by ANC leaders and members –social activists, progressive structures and the media have done this sufficiently. Neither he [Omar] nor his name, should ever be associated with justifying the reprehensible or defending the indefensible. As a family, we cannot allow him to be undermined simply because of his absence.”

The Dullah Omar region in the city has planned to march next week to Parliament to support Zuma as he faces a motion of no confidence vote.

The region leaders said the march was in defence of democracy and the president. Speaker Baleka Mbete is yet to determine whether the Tuesday vote would be a secret one or open. Latifah said the family has written to the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee, asking the governing party to remove the former justice minister’s name from the region with immediate effect.

The family supported all efforts to fight corruption, uplift communities and revive and take back the ANC, she said.

“Just as it does his family, it would have troubled and hurt him deeply that his name be associated with anything but the defence and advancement of the founding values of the ANC and the principles of our constitutional democracy. Both of which he cherished, lived and worked for so hard,” she said.

“We hope that out of respect for his memory, our decision and wishes in this regard will be respected, understood and carried out.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ:

A musical chairs of directors general, directed by Zuma

Related Stories
A musical chairs of directors general, directed by Zuma 4.8.2017
50% of ANC MPs ‘worried’ about what’s going on in SA, says Hanekom 4.8.2017
Women’s safety in SA? Oh, please 4.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

readers' choice

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book
Celebrities

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow
South Africa

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.