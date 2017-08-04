Viewing Endumeni from the iconic Indumeni hill

Josef Martin and his trusty helicopter gave the Northern KwaZulu-Natal Courier an opportunity to fly over the Endumeni area, in KwaZulu-Natal, and land on the iconic Indumeni hill which overlooks the district.

In a report, the Northern KwaZulu-Natal Courier said the tranquility on the hill is stunning and that the cross that is there bears witness to those whose mission it was to erect the structure on this hill. “We are indeed lucky to live here in spite of all the moans and groans we have!”

The dry grass indicated the need for a rainy spring.

Watch the video of the take off from the the iconic Indumeni hill.

– Caxton News Service

