South Africa 4.8.2017 01:25 pm

PE police investigate another gang killing

African News Agency
SAPS

The Provincial Gang Investigation unit is investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape are investigating another gang related murder following a shooting in the city’s northern areas.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said two brothers were shot at as they came out of a house in Pienaar Street, Helenvale, at around 18:00 on Thursday night.

“Two suspects were at the gate and started shooting at the victim. The victim ran into the house and exited through the back door,” said Naidu.

Naidu said the older brother sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while Emmanual Jordaan died from a gunshot wound to the back.

According to police, the brothers are affiliated to the Honne Koppe gang.

Naidu said the suspects were known to the victim and are believed to be members of the New Kids gang.

