Gauteng sacks three teachers for sexual misconduct

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has fired three teachers it found guilty of sexual misconduct, and warned that it had “zero tolerance” for such behaviour.

The GDE said so far six disciplinary cases had been concluded.

“Three teachers were dismissed, one was found not guilty, one is on two months suspension without salary, one resigned. The remaining five cases were being investigated,” the department said in a statement on Friday.

All implicated educators have been removed from schools pending finalisation of their disciplinary proceedings.

“We strongly condemn any acts of sexual misconduct in schools and always encourage learners to report such incidents to the relevant authorities at schools accordingly. Such cases are reported to the department and upon receipt; we always act immediately for appropriate action to be taken.”

A polo coach at Parktown Boys High School resigned when allegations of sexual assault and rape were leveled against him. He was, however, arrested and his matter is before the courts. The former coach is out on bail.

Education legislation prohibits sexual relations between educators and learners, even if the learner consents to sex. Educators, learners, and parents have a legal and ethical obligation to report such cases to the relevant authorities.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “Sexual assaults will never be tolerated at our schools, and perpetrators are warned that they will always be dealt with harshly.”