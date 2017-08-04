 
menu
South Africa 4.8.2017 01:20 pm

Gauteng sacks three teachers for sexual misconduct

African News Agency
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Eleven sexual misconduct cases were reported and probed at schools in the province.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has fired three teachers it found guilty of sexual misconduct, and warned that it had “zero tolerance” for such behaviour.

The GDE said so far six disciplinary cases had been concluded.

“Three teachers were dismissed, one was found not guilty, one is on two months suspension without salary, one resigned. The remaining five cases were being investigated,” the department said in a statement on Friday.

All implicated educators have been removed from schools pending finalisation of their disciplinary proceedings.

“We strongly condemn any acts of sexual misconduct in schools and always encourage learners to report such incidents to the relevant authorities at schools accordingly. Such cases are reported to the department and upon receipt; we always act immediately for appropriate action to be taken.”

A polo coach at Parktown Boys High School resigned when allegations of sexual assault and rape were leveled against him. He was, however, arrested and his matter is before the courts. The former coach is out on bail.

Education legislation prohibits sexual relations between educators and learners, even if the learner consents to sex. Educators, learners, and parents have a legal and ethical obligation to report such cases to the relevant authorities.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “Sexual assaults will never be tolerated at our schools, and perpetrators are warned that they will always be dealt with harshly.”

Related Stories
St John’s College apologises to students, parents and staff 28.7.2017
Kempton Park school given three months to amend controversial hair policy 25.7.2017
Moroka Swallows shares on sale for supporters 7.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Family traumatised after meal at Burger King
News

Family traumatised after meal at Burger King

readers' choice

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book
Celebrities

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow
South Africa

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.