 
menu
South Africa 4.8.2017 12:54 pm

NUM to march against AngloGold Ashanti’s planned retrenchments

African News Agency
NUM General Secretary Kolekile David Sipunzi speaks during a press conference at NUM House in Johannesburg on 31 July 2017. The conference was called to discuss recent retrenchments in the mining industry. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

NUM General Secretary Kolekile David Sipunzi speaks during a press conference at NUM House in Johannesburg on 31 July 2017. The conference was called to discuss recent retrenchments in the mining industry. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The jobs of 8 500 workers are at stake.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is set to embark on a protest march to AngloGold Ashanti’s head office in downtown Johannesburg on Saturday.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the march was against the company’s decision to issue a Section 189 process notice to retrench 8 500 workers at its operations in Matlosana and Carletonville regions.

In June,  AngloGold Ashanti said it had started a consultation process with employees to retrench 8 500 workers at its South African operations. The company’s South African operations employs about 28 000 people, including contractors.

Following the announcement, the NUM said it would oppose AngloGold Ashanti’s retrenchment notice and called on the company to rethink its position to retrench.

Mammburu said their weekend protest march would will begin in Newtown at 10am and end at AngloGold headquarters in central Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Sibanye Gold announced on Thursday that it will enter into consultation with relevant stakeholders in terms of section 189A of the Labour Relations Act regarding restructuring of its gold operations pursuant to ongoing losses experienced at its Beatrix West and Cooke Operations.

Sibanye said about 7 400 Sibanye employees at all levels may be affected as a result of the proposed restructuring.

The South African mining industry continues to be under significant economic and financial pressure, and as a result, mining companies have been compelled to restructure to ensure their survival. Between 2012 and 2016, the industry lost around 70 000 jobs as it struggled to remain viable.

Related Stories
Zwane ‘worst minister since 1994’, says NUM 31.7.2017
Platinum mine sheds its entire workforce 25.7.2017
More than 2 000 jobs on the line at Bokoni Platinum, says NUM 24.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Family traumatised after meal at Burger King
News

Family traumatised after meal at Burger King

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow
South Africa

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow

readers' choice

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book
Celebrities

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow
South Africa

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.