Ousting Zuma is like dropping nuclear bomb on SA – Jackson Mthembu

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Friday said a vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma would not pass, irrespective of whether there was a secret ballot or not.

Briefing journalists on the August 8 motion of no confidence in Zuma brought by opposition parties in the National Assembly, Mthembu said Zuma’s removal would collapse government and plunge the country into crisis.

“It will result in the entire cabinet having to resign which will lead to a collapse in government with long lasting ramifications,” he said.

“It will plunge our country into complete political instability and economic uncertainty.”

While several ANC MPs have expressed concern around Zuma’s leadership, they would be expected to fall in line, Mthembu indicated.

“We will not be party to actions that will bring our country to a brink of collapse,” he said.

Mthembu insisted voting against the motion should not be seen as the party shielding Zuma.

“Our decision to vote against this motion must therefore not be seen as defending or protecting any individual.”

Mthembu went as far as describing a vote in favour of Zuma’s removal from office as dropping a nuclear bomb on South Africa.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has yet to announce whether the vote would be done via secret ballot.

READ MORE: