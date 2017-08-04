 
menu
South Africa 4.8.2017 12:50 pm

Fix billing crisis, or you’re out, Mashaba allegedly warns finance MMC

Gosebo Mathope
EFF's Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi share a word with Herman Mashaba. (File Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)

EFF's Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi share a word with Herman Mashaba. (File Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)

Despite not having been fired, it is alleged the MMC was given an ultimatum to fix the billing crisis plaguing ratepayers.

In a dramatic week that saw horse-trading within the DA caucus and an MMC get fired, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is understood to have given finance MMC Rabelani Dagada a dressing down.

“The mayor was absolutely furious with the billing crisis, particularly as the mounting public pressure was beginning to sway public sentiments. The DA can no longer say to ratepayers the billing crisis is an ANC’s fault,” a source told The Citizen.

The warning, allegedly given at a meeting between the DA leaders, followed a turbulent week for the City, as it made a frank admission that the City’s billing woes were far from over.

After the official opposition in the council chamber, the ANC, boldly informed the media the mayor intended to remove Dagada for the billing crisis, the City made a somewhat tacit admission that the matter might be dominating discussions in the mayoral parlour.

Their statement, while rebuking the ANC for failing to “recognise good governance when it sees it”, said indeed Mashaba was determined to fix “the billing crisis which he inherited from an inept and corrupt ANC administration”.

“The mayor’s hands-on approach to governance is of course different to that of former Mayor Parks Tau, who was more concerned with tours and self-aggrendising promotions than service delivery,” acting mayoral spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka told The Citizen.

READ MORE: Mashaba’s office denies imminent firing of finance MMC

Dagada denied information provided to The Citizen that the mid-term budget review was haphazardly dealt with and denied the speculation that the budget adjustments and the subsequent operational expenditure allocations left Johannesburg’s treasury “technically insolvent”.

“The City’s finances are in a sound position. The new administration has made tremendous progress since taking office to ensure that we run a clean administration following acceptable governance practices. The City continues to be in a good financial position in line with benchmarks and ratios set by National Treasury,” said Lesego Ngobeni, the acting spokesperson for the finance MMC.

The ANC and other sources earlier this week claimed that not only was the City’s income-generation streams choking up due to the billing crisis, but that the removal of the CEO of City Power, described as the City’s cash cow, and the resignations of the CFO and the head of Treasury had thrown the City’s finances into shambles.

Ngobeni was adamant the City was in a positive balance sheet, and said allegations that the City could only afford to pay salaries to the detriment of service providers were inaccurate. “The City continues to comply with the National Treasury requirement that suppliers should be paid within 30 days of receiving a valid tax invoice.”

Meanwhile, the City was also requested to comment on allegations that the current investigations undertaken by the anti-corruption unit, headed by former Hawks boss General Sibiya, were executed in violation of procurement processes, particularly where it pertains to appointment of forensic investigation service providers.

“Please note that further information will be released to the media in due course by the Group Forensic and Investigation Services Department,” was all Lucky Sindane, spokesperson for unit, was prepared to say to The Citizen.

Mashaba appoints professionals in Jo’burg executive

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
ANC lies even from opposition benches – Mashaba 3.8.2017
ANC: Mashaba must take responsibility for covering up for associate Peetz 3.8.2017
Joburg mayor accused of being too soft on Sharon Peetz’s ‘corruption’ 3.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Family traumatised after meal at Burger King
News

Family traumatised after meal at Burger King

readers' choice

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book
Celebrities

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow
South Africa

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.