South Africa 3.8.2017 10:45 pm

F4SD welcomes Napoleon Webster as its Rustenburg councillor

Marikana activist Napoleon Webster speaks at the SERI offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on 2 August 2017. The briefing was called to discuss Webster's detention and experience of the criminal justice system in relation to his Marikana activism. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

He was arrested with 13 other men for murder but was released on a R3,000 bail on July 28.

The Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) on Thursday, unveiled activist Napoleon Webster as it proportional representative (PR) councillor in the Rustenburg local municipality.

“We take this landmark opportunity to unveil our prominent activist and community leader, PR Councillor in Rustenburg local Municipality, Napoleon Webster who is the successor to the late stalwart Rocky Malebana-Metsing. May his Soul Rest in Peace,” said Mbahare Kekana, president of F4SD.

According to a notice of proportional representation councillor and ward councillor replacement placed on the Government Gazette, Webster was registered as a replacement for the late Malebana-Metsing on January 17.

Webster was released on a R3,000 bail on July 28,  after he approached the North West High Court, to appeal the decision of the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court to refuse him bail.

The State alleges that Webster and 13 other men from Marikana hacked Sabata Petros Chale, 39, to death in Marikana West, on December 8, 2016, allegedly over the allocation of low cost (RDP) houses at Marikana West Extension 2.

Chale was allegedly chased by a group of people and was hacked to death with pangas, axes and spears. He died at the scene. His attackers allegedly drank his blood.

The F4SD welcomed Webster and celebrated a year in local government.

“This is the day in which we call on ordinary people of South African, to ensure that no one is left out in the provision of service delivery to all,” said Kekana.

He said the F4SD contested the 2016 local government election and managed to attain 30 councillors nationally.

“In terms of 2016 Local Government Elections, F4SD is rated as [a] top four organisation in [the] North West province and the F4SD is also the official opposition in Mamusa local municipality. F4SD is further rated [as a] top 10 organisation nationally.”

He said the F4SD as a new voice of the communities stands for putting power back in the hands of ordinary people.

“Our councillors understand that they are the people’s employees hence part of 15 percent  of their monthly pledges goes to the community thorough F4SD plough back community initiative.”

