South Africa 3.8.2017 10:23 pm

Scream hard for your man, Ayanda Ncwane tells Masilela’s widow

Citizen reporter
Ayanda Ncwane. Picture: Instagram.

Ayanda Ncwane. Picture: Instagram.

The Rhythm City actor was shot and killed in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday.

Gospel star Sifiso Ncwane’s widow, Ayanda, took to instagram on Thursday to send her condolences to Simphiwe Ngema, the widow of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela who was killed in an attempted hijacking in Tembisa on Wednesday.

Masilela was 29 at the time of his death. His aunt passed on hours after learning about Masilela’s death.

Ayanda, who also lost her husband in December last year, said she was angered each time another “wonderful” husband passed on.

“Each time another wonderful husband passes on, it angers me that I had to weep and wished I could run and hold Simphiwe Ngema wherever she is and tell her ‘scream hard for your man babegal, it’s either you cry bitterly now or you will spend the next months weeping as if the news are newly brought to you’,” she wrote.

Ayanda said the pain of losing a partner was ‘too much’ even though God prepared those affected.

A screenshot of Ayanda Ncwane's instagram post to Simphiwe Ngema.

A screenshot of Ayanda Ncwane's instagram post to Simphiwe Ngema.

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

