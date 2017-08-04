Masilela’s death: Hit or hijacking?

While it has been confirmed that Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela, who played the role of street kid Sifiso Ngema in the e.tv soapie since January 2013, died on Wednesday night following an attempted hijacking in Tembisa, questions have been raised about whether the incident was a hijacking gone wrong or a planned, vindictive murder.

SA Police Service spokesperson Kay Makhubela indicated that the alleged hijacker drove off after firing shots at the deceased without stealing the car.

“The deceased was parked next to a friend’s house, with him and his friend in the car. A black Jeep then parked behind him. The driver jumped out and approached the white VW Golf 7.

“The deceased noticed that the driver of the Jeep had a gun, and then tried to speed off. That is when the man with the gun fired shots at him,” Makhubela said, adding that the killer then fled, while the deceased drove to a certain point before his friend took over to get him to the nearest hospital.

Rhythm City production was temporarily shut down. The cast and crew are said to be in shock and announced there was no filming yesterday or today, and production will recommence on Monday.

Quizzical Pictures, a film and television production house that produces the soapie, celebrated the weekday soap’s 10th anniversary with a big party two weeks ago.

Michael Pocock, e.tv PR manager, confirmed the news of Masilela’s death.

The TV channel released an official statement: “It is with great sadness that e.tv confirms the passing of Dumi Masilela. He passed in a hijacking on Wednesday, August 2.

“Dumi played the role of Sifiso on Rhythm City for the past five years. e.tv sends their condolences to Dumi’s family, friends and Rhythm City colleagues.”

Meanwhile, fans of the soapie and actor were left shocked and called for a stand against crime, with most going on social media to convey condolences.

“I still feel like someone is going to say, okay, it’s just a joke. He’s actually fine, and we can all laugh about it and carry on,” wrote fellow Rhythm City actor Itumeleng Bokaba. – news@citizem.co.za