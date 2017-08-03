Jonas to march to parliament a day before Zuma’s no confidence vote

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is expected to address hundreds of people who will be marching to parliament on August 7, calling for an end to “theft and impunity”.

He revealed in the State of Capture report released late last year that he was offered R600 million by the Guptas to become finance minister and bring business deals to the controversial family.

In April this year, Jonas and a number of other cabinet colleagues were fired by President Jacob Zuma.

On August 7, he is expected to join the #UniteBehind coalition of over 20 community, activist and faith-based movements and march from Keizersgracht to Parliament.

“The march will call on the ANC to recall President Zuma and for all MPs to vote according to their constitutional obligations. Mcebisi Jonas, ousted as Deputy Minister of Finance after refusing a R600m bribe from the Guptas will address the march,” the #UniteBehind said in a statement released on Thursday.

The coalition said other speakers include Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and Methodist Presiding Bishop Zipho Siwa.

“Youth, women, pensioners, LGBTI activists, nurses, teachers, workers and unemployed people will speak and march to demand an end to the theft and impunity taking place. As a first step, we must compel the ANC to recall President Zuma.

“Furthermore, the nuclear deal must be scrapped, and we must root out corruption in government and business. The corruption of the historically privileged must be also be prosecuted.” it said.

Opposition political parties have also organised marches that coincide with the no-confidence vote in parliament.

The #Unitedbehind said it decided not to march under the banner of political parties, but to organise a “People’s March” for the day before.

“ We will use the march to educate ourselves in a non-partisan manner about state-capture, democracy and social justice, and will hear from a wide range of often marginalised and excluded voices of our society.” the coalition said.