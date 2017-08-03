 
South Africa 3.8.2017 06:53 pm

Two nabbed for possession of ivory in North West

ANA
Picture supplied.

Picture supplied.

The police conducted a search that led to discovery of elephant tusks contained in a black plastic.

Two men were arrested for possession of ivory in Bloemhof, North West police said on Thursday.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the men aged 33 and 38 were arrested on Wednesday.

“The suspects were arrested through intelligence driven operation at approximately 5.45pm. According to information, a follow-up was made after intelligence was received about the suspects,” Mokgwabone said.

“The latter were found inside a stationary motor vehicle at one of the streets in Bloemhof.  The police conducted a search that led to discovery of elephant tusks contained in a black plastic. The suspects were arrested after they failed to account for the possession.”

They were expected to appear in the Bloemhof Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

