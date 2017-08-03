 
menu
South Africa 3.8.2017 06:46 pm

Police use a list to arrest people accused of murder in Marikana

ANA
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 16: People during the commemoration rally of the second anniversary of the Marikana massacre on August 16, 2014 in Rustenburg, South Africa. Thirty-four miners were killed by police on 16 August 2012 during a violent wage increase protest. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 16: People during the commemoration rally of the second anniversary of the Marikana massacre on August 16, 2014 in Rustenburg, South Africa. Thirty-four miners were killed by police on 16 August 2012 during a violent wage increase protest. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)

Accused say cops pointed a firearm at his pregnant wife and took him to another room without giving reasons for arrest.

The police used a list to arrest people in Marikana for the murder of Sabata Petros Chale, the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday.

“The police kicked the door of my house in Marikana West Phase 2, pointed me with a firearm and arrested me,” Nkosindiphile Nziyose told the court.

“The were many of the police officers in the house. I could not count them, they had a list of names of people I did not know. They pointed my pregnant wife with firearms and took me to another room, they did not tell me the reason for my arrest.”

He was testifying in his bail application together with eight others.

The State alleges that he was part of people who brutally killed a man in Marikana in December last year. He denied he was at the murder scene, adding that he was at Shoprite in Marikana working.

“I started work at seven in the morning and knocked off at five in the afternoon,” he said.

His lawyer Eric Max handed over a signed clock sheet, indicating Nziyose was at work from 7am and knocked off at 5.01pm.

Another man, Nkululeko Msithwa denied being in Marikana on December 8. He told the court he left Marikana on December 8 around 4am, and went to the Eastern Cape for the funeral of his brother’s daughter. The funeral was held on December 9.

“I took an unpaid leave from December 7 so that I could attend the funeral. I returned to Marikana on December 11.”

His leave form was handed over to the court as an exhibit.

The State alleges that Nziyose, Msithwa, Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Mdlondozi Fundiwo, Herbert Baqhesi, activist Napoleon Webster, William Nyenyane, Aphindile Pungone, Luvo Soyizwaphi, Sivuyile Qasha, and Mzolisi Mbulana hacked 39-year-old Chale to death in Marikana West, on December 8, 2016, allegedly over the allocation of low cost (RDP) houses at Marikana West Extension 2.

Chale was allegedly chased by a group of about 30 people and was hacked to death with pangas, axes and spears. He died at the scene. His attackers allegedly drank his blood.

Seitsang, Sobopha, Fundiwo, Baqhesi, and Nyenyane had been denied bail, while Webster was released on a R3,000 bail on July 28, after he approached the North West High Court to appeal the decision to denied him bail. The case against them was postponed to September 12.

Pungone, Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Msithwa, Nziyose, Soyizwaphi, Qasha, and Mbulana were arrested while the other six were applying for bail.

On Tuesday, the court granted Pungone R2000 bail, he told the court he was in Sandton, Johannesburg for a wage signing  ceremony on December 8, and only arrived in Marikana after eight in the evening.

The case against them was postponed to August 11. The defence closed its case and  the state was expected to call witnesses to testifying in the opposed bail application.

Related Stories
DA wants action on those responsible for Marikana murders 31.7.2017
Napoleon Webster released from prison 28.7.2017
Marikana is a no-go area for police, court hears 18.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN
News

Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN

Orlando Pirates announce new coach
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama
South Africa

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

readers' choice

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’
South Africa

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’

Orlando Pirates announce new coach
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama
South Africa

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.