Police use a list to arrest people accused of murder in Marikana

The police used a list to arrest people in Marikana for the murder of Sabata Petros Chale, the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday.

“The police kicked the door of my house in Marikana West Phase 2, pointed me with a firearm and arrested me,” Nkosindiphile Nziyose told the court.

“The were many of the police officers in the house. I could not count them, they had a list of names of people I did not know. They pointed my pregnant wife with firearms and took me to another room, they did not tell me the reason for my arrest.”

He was testifying in his bail application together with eight others.

The State alleges that he was part of people who brutally killed a man in Marikana in December last year. He denied he was at the murder scene, adding that he was at Shoprite in Marikana working.

“I started work at seven in the morning and knocked off at five in the afternoon,” he said.

His lawyer Eric Max handed over a signed clock sheet, indicating Nziyose was at work from 7am and knocked off at 5.01pm.

Another man, Nkululeko Msithwa denied being in Marikana on December 8. He told the court he left Marikana on December 8 around 4am, and went to the Eastern Cape for the funeral of his brother’s daughter. The funeral was held on December 9.

“I took an unpaid leave from December 7 so that I could attend the funeral. I returned to Marikana on December 11.”

His leave form was handed over to the court as an exhibit.

The State alleges that Nziyose, Msithwa, Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Mdlondozi Fundiwo, Herbert Baqhesi, activist Napoleon Webster, William Nyenyane, Aphindile Pungone, Luvo Soyizwaphi, Sivuyile Qasha, and Mzolisi Mbulana hacked 39-year-old Chale to death in Marikana West, on December 8, 2016, allegedly over the allocation of low cost (RDP) houses at Marikana West Extension 2.

Chale was allegedly chased by a group of about 30 people and was hacked to death with pangas, axes and spears. He died at the scene. His attackers allegedly drank his blood.

Seitsang, Sobopha, Fundiwo, Baqhesi, and Nyenyane had been denied bail, while Webster was released on a R3,000 bail on July 28, after he approached the North West High Court to appeal the decision to denied him bail. The case against them was postponed to September 12.

Pungone, Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Msithwa, Nziyose, Soyizwaphi, Qasha, and Mbulana were arrested while the other six were applying for bail.

On Tuesday, the court granted Pungone R2000 bail, he told the court he was in Sandton, Johannesburg for a wage signing ceremony on December 8, and only arrived in Marikana after eight in the evening.

The case against them was postponed to August 11. The defence closed its case and the state was expected to call witnesses to testifying in the opposed bail application.