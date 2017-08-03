Inquiry established to probe Soweto soccer stampede

A committee of inquiry is to be established to determine what caused the stampede at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, which led to the deaths of two soccer fans during a match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi announced on Thursday.

Nxesi, addressing media in Pretoria at a post-Cabinet briefing, said President Jacob Zuma gave the go-ahead for the inquiry.

“The President has constituted a Ministerial Committee of Enquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to this tragedy.”

Saturday afternoon’s match, the annual Carling Black Label Champions Cup between the two Soweto rivals, was won 1-0 by Kaizer Chiefs, with the stampede believed to have taken place outside the stadium while the action was already well underway.

As such, the match was completed with many unaware of the disaster, until various reports starting flooding in just before full-time.