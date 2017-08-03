 
menu
South Africa 3.8.2017 06:26 pm

Inquiry established to probe Soweto soccer stampede

ANA
Police stand at the scene of the bodies of two people who died during a stampede at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 29 July, 2017. The stampede began when Kaiser Chiefs scored their first goal and people outside attempted to rush into the stadium. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Police stand at the scene of the bodies of two people who died during a stampede at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 29 July, 2017. The stampede began when Kaiser Chiefs scored their first goal and people outside attempted to rush into the stadium. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Two people died and 17 were injured in a stampede at the FNB Stadium last Saturday.

A committee of inquiry is to be established to determine what caused the stampede at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, which led to the deaths of two soccer fans during a match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi announced on Thursday.
 
Nxesi, addressing media in Pretoria at a post-Cabinet briefing, said President Jacob Zuma gave the go-ahead for the inquiry.
 
“The President has constituted a Ministerial Committee of Enquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to this tragedy.”
 
Saturday afternoon’s match, the annual Carling Black Label Champions Cup between the two Soweto rivals, was won 1-0 by Kaizer Chiefs, with the stampede believed to have taken place outside the stadium while the action was already well underway.
 
As such, the match was completed with many unaware of the disaster, until various reports starting flooding in just before full-time.
 
The shocking news was, however, confirmed about an hour after the game when the event stakeholders issued a statement.
Related Stories
I never sold fake tickets to anyone, says Chiefs fan ‘Parker’ 1.8.2017
Parliament conveys condolences to Soweto derby stampede victims 31.7.2017
Gauteng mourns two deaths at Soweto derby 31.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN
News

Hunt for 6-metre African rock python near primary school in KZN

Orlando Pirates announce new coach
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama
South Africa

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

readers' choice

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’
South Africa

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’

Orlando Pirates announce new coach
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama
South Africa

WATCH: I don’t speak to fools, Jackson Mthembu tells Mngxitama

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.