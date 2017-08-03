SA hostage Stephen McGowan released from captivity

South African hostage Stephen McGowan has been released from captivity by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in Mali after six years.

He was abducted by the Islamist terror group in November 2011 at a hotel in Timbuktu along with Swedish national Johan Gustaffsson, who was released recently, and was also abducted at the same time.

McGowan was released on July 29.

Min Nkoana-Mashabane: South African Stephan McGowan – held hostage for 6 years by Al Qaeda – has been released. #PostCabinet — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) August 3, 2017

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane: Stephan McGowan was released on the 29 July 2017 #PostCabinet — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) August 3, 2017

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane: Stephan McGowan should be treated with Ubuntu and dignity he deserves #PostCabinet — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) August 3, 2017

ALSO READ: