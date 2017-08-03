 
South Africa 3.8.2017 11:52 am

SA hostage Stephen McGowan released from captivity

Citizen reporter
An image grab taken from an undated video released by Al-Andalus Media Production/Shara Branch, a media branch for al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), on June 21, 2015, allegedly shows hostages Johan Gustafson (L) of Sweden and Stephan McGowan of South Africa, who were kidnapped in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu in 2011, speaking with their captors on camera at an unknown location in Mali. AFP PHOTO / HO / AL-ANDALUS MEDIA PRODUCTION / AFP / Al-Andalus / HO

An image grab taken from an undated video released by Al-Andalus Media Production/Shara Branch, a media branch for al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), on June 21, 2015, allegedly shows hostages Johan Gustafson (L) of Sweden and Stephan McGowan of South Africa, who were kidnapped in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu in 2011, speaking with their captors on camera at an unknown location in Mali. AFP PHOTO / HO / AL-ANDALUS MEDIA PRODUCTION / AFP / Al-Andalus / HO

McGowan’s release follows that of Swedish national Johan Gustaffsson, who was also abducted in November 2011.

South African hostage Stephen McGowan has been released from captivity by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in Mali after six years.

He was abducted by the Islamist terror group in November 2011 at a hotel in Timbuktu along with Swedish national Johan Gustaffsson, who was released recently, and was also abducted at the same time.

McGowan was released on July 29.

South African hostage captured in Mali still alive

