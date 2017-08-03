 
South Africa 3.8.2017

ANC accepts Edward Zuma’s apology for open letter

ANA
Edward Zuma. Picture: Twitter/@sayitasis99

In the letter, Edward Zuma called Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan ‘a sell-out minority in the ANC’.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday said it has received a letter of apology from Edward Zuma following his “unpleasing remarks about two national executive committee members”.

In an open letter last month, the son of President Jacob Zuma said former ministers Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan were “a sell-out minority in the ANC”. Zuma said former finance minister Gordhan was “a stooge of so-called white monopoly capital”.

The offensive letter drew criticism from, not only the ANC, but also the SA Human Rights Commission, which threatened to take action against Zuma for “promoting hate and racism”.

Although Zuma has earlier said he would not apologise because he “meant every word”, the ANC, which had demanded the apology, appeared relieved he had done so. The party would have had to drag Zuma through a disciplinary process had he failed to apologise.

“The ANC expresses its sincere gratitude to Cde Edward for respecting and subjecting himself to the political discipline of the organisation,” said the party in a terse statement issued by KZN spokesperson Ndumiseni Ntuli.

In his letter to the ANC, Cde Zuma said: “It was never my intention to offend anyone by expressing my view on the current political landscape in the country hence I withdraw those words that might have caused this and wish to plead for forgiveness from the ANC on that. Hoping this letter finds you in good spirit maqabane.”

