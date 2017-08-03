 
South Africa 3.8.2017 11:28 am

Reserve Bank launches fresh legal action challenging Mkhwebane’s report  

Citizen reporter
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The central bank wants the high court to review and set aside the remedial action in the Bankorp bailout report.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) on Thursday filed a fresh application to the Pretoria High Court to review and set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into the apartheid-era Bankorp bailout.

The central bank said the legal action was separate from its application heard by the high court on Tuesday for the urgent review of Mkhwebane’s remedial action directing parliament to effect a constitutional amendment to Sars’ mandate.

Judgment was reserved regarding this application.

According to court papers filed by Sarb, the bank wants the court to review and set aside the obligation placed on the Special Investigating Unit and Sars to submit an action plan to Mkhwebane regarding her remedial action.

Read the bank’s affidavit below:

Notice of Motion by The Citizen Newspaper on Scribd

