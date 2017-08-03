Zuma to undertake official visit to Zambia

South Africa President Jacob Zuma will on Saturday begin a working visit to Zambia.

In a statement, the South African Presidency said Zuma would be in the capital Lusaka to officially open the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show as a guest of honour and at the invitation of Zambian President Edgar Lungu. The show is organised under the theme The Promotion of Green Economy.

According to the statement, South Africa and Zambia have good bilateral political, economic and social relations, underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

The two countries have signed 21 Agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over the past years. A Memorandum of Understanding concerning cooperation in the field of agriculture, which enables the two countries to share agricultural development experiences, capacity building and skills development programmes among other areas of cooperation, is among those that were signed.

Zuma will be accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana.